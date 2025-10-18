A major star seems ready to return to WWE after a long hiatus. In recent years, fans have seen quite a few names make their way back to the Stamford-based promotion, and they will hope one more name gets added to the list.

Former Divas Champion Saraya, aka Paige, wrestled her last match in the company in 2017 before a neck injury forced her to retire. She then returned to in-ring action with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in 2022 and competed there till 2024.

Since then, she hasn't been seen in the squared circle and WWE fans are eager to have her back in the promotion. During the recent edition of SmackDown, a fan in attendance was spotted holding a sign that read “Paige Come Home.” This led to a heartwarming response from Saraya and one that will fill the fans with hopes of a return.

She shared the photo of the fan on her Instagram Stories with a short note.

"You guys make my day. Thank you for showing so much love with these signs," she wrote.

A similar sign was spotted on RAW this week with a fan urging the TKO-led promotion to bring Saraya home. The inaugural NXT Women's Champion responded by asking fans online to help her find the person.

The fact that she is not dismissing these pleas from fans and responding to them suggests that a return to WWE may not entirely be out of the question.

WWE reportedly not interested in bringing Saraya back

While the former Divas Champion has been vocal about coming back to the sports entertainment giant, the promotion isn't showing the same eagerness.

According to a report from Bodyslam.net, WWE has no interest in rehiring Saraya, despite her leaving the door open.

With the blockbuster returns of CM Punk and AJ Lee in recent years, there is hope that Saraya too will find her way back to the sports entertainment giant.

