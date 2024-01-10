Major star to wrestle after 94 months and win the 2024 Royal Rumble instead of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility 

This year's edition of the Royal Rumble might be the most exciting one in years, with several big names in the running to win. Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are the two favorites, with their stories likely to culminate in the main event of either night of WrestleMania 40.

However, what if WWE decides to throw us a curveball, and one of them doesn't headline The Show of Shows? It would undoubtedly make the Royal Rumble way more unpredictable. There is a perfect alternative, too - The Great One.

While CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins looks to be set in stone for WrestleMania, the same can't be for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. This is partly because another big star is purportedly set to face The Tribal Chief soon. The Rock is seemingly back and has called his cousin out.

After Reigns laughed off the challenge, The Great One could force him to accept it by winning the Royal Rumble in his first match since 2016. A match between the two at 'Mania isn't out of the question, as it is the biggest one WWE can book. It could even be said the match was probably too big for Elimination Chamber.

While Punk might get frustrated at The Rock taking away another big moment from him, he'd still get his WrestleMania main event on Night One. As for Cody Rhodes... Well, the story continues.

What does Cody Rhodes do if he doesn't win the 2024 Royal Rumble Match?

If The Rock does enter the Royal Rumble and win it, it would put The American Nightmare in a tricky position. WrestleMania 40 seemed like the best time to pull the trigger on Rhodes winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but that may not happen anymore.

Instead, he can face an old friend. Randy Orton looks rejuvenated following his return from injury at Survivor Series 2023. The Viper is set to challenge Roman Reigns for his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Originally a singles match, AJ Styles and LA Knight reportedly got added to it so Orton doesn't get pinned. But what is WWE protecting him for? It might be a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes. To finish the story, the former AEW star may have to go through his former leader.

Who should Cody Rhodes face at WrestleMania 40 if The Rock challenges Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below!