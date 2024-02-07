Major update on Liv Morgan's ongoing criminal case

Liv Morgan was facing one more drug charge concerning her arrest in Florida back in December. The WWE RAW Superstar was supposed to have a hearing on Feb. 20 regarding the issue, but there's a major update on the case.

The former Women's Champion was arrested in Sumter County, Florida, on Dec. 14, 2023. She was pulled over after officers saw her car crossing the white and yellow lines on the road. She was eventually charged with possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams), drug equipment, and drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoid.

The last two charges were dropped in January, and her marijuana possession charge was supposed to be settled later this month. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida.

According to PW Insider, Liv Morgan is no longer facing a criminal case regarding her possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) charge. Her attorney entered a plea Nolo-Contendere, which means that Morgan accepted the conviction but did not admit guilt.

The WWE superstar was fined $543, with no other punishment. A first-degree demeanor in Florida can result in one year in jail or probation, as well as a fine of up to $1,000. Drug possession charges also usually carry additional punishment, such as suspension of driver's license for up to six months, random drug tests, and reimbursement of fees.

Liv Morgan sends message to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan was out for more than six months due to a shoulder injury. Morgan was written off television after Rhea Ripley attacked her shoulder with a steel chair. She returned at the Royal Rumble and finished as the runner-up for the second straight year.

Morgan sent a clear message to Ripley this past Monday on WWE RAW. She will go after The Eradicator to exact revenge for what she did to her.

"I had almost one whole year of my career taken away from me," Morgan said. "Just think about that for just a second, that's a really long time. So next week...next week is about my revenge. And my revenge is about Rhea Ripley. Watch me."

Ripley has had a big target on her back, with Becky Lynch looking to get an opportunity to face her at WrestleMania 40. She will have to deal with Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber while Morgan looks to stamp her ticket for the event next week.

