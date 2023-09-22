Major WWE Superstar to lose Championship on RAW? Fans believe it's the only way

The WWE Universe has been rocked over the past 24 hours as the budget cuts following the company's recent merger have hit both the main roster and NXT.

Several big names have been released from the company, one of them was Mustafa Ali, who was scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at No Mercy.

Fans have now been left wondering what will happen with this match and whether Ali's release is a work, but it appears that it could be changed this week on RAW,

Dominik faces Dragon Lee for the North American Championship on Monday Night RAW, and the No Mercy match would be canceled if Mysterio drops the title to Lee. This would mean that WWE will not be forced to explain the absence of Ali, and Mysterio could always win back the title at the NXT PLE if a rematch is scheduled.

The WWE Universe has been commenting on the post that was shared by Sportskeeda earlier today, and many believe that this could be the case.

WWE Universe believes that Dominik Mysterio could lose his title on RAW

Dominik Mysterio lost his match to Cody Rhodes this past week on RAW and went on to blame the fact that Rhea Ripley wasn't in his corner. This could be the case again on the upcoming episode of the show if Ripley is still missing because of her storyline injuries following the attack from Nia Jax a few weeks ago.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest could still be onboard to help Dominik, but if they inadvertently cost him the title, then it could cause a rift in The Judgment Day.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio will lose his match this week on RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for the Championship match in the comments section below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star