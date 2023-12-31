"Make him dethrone Gunther NOW" - WWE fans "can't wait" for 20-year veteran's potential return

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther seems undefeatable in his current reign. However, fans believe a returning superstar could take down The Ring General and take his title away. The name in question is Andrade El Idolo.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for a record-setting reign. He has overcome many top stars, including Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and The Miz, to stay at the top.

Fans have been speculating who will be Gunther’s next big challenger. Many stars want to see him face physically towering stars such as Brock Lensar, Roman Reigns, and Dijak.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggested that 20-year veteran Andrade El Idolo may be returning to WWE. He left the company in 2021 and performed in Mexico before heading to AEW. He did not find too much success in the Tony Khan-led promotion and could be heading back to his old stomping grounds to work under Triple H.

Expand Tweet

Fans took to Twitter to salivate about a dream match between the Intercontinental Champion and Andrade if the latter returns to the Stamford-based promotion. Many said the Mexican star could defeat The Ring General upon his potential comeback.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

WWE fans want to see a new Intercontinental Champion

Some more fan reactions

Andrade’s potential return will be welcomed by most WWE fans. There are already many top players in the company, especially after CM Punk and Randy Orton’s return. However, the former United States Champion could increase the competition in the mid-card scene.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for nearly a year and a half in WWE

The Ring General has had an unparalleled year as Intercontinental Champion. He won the title on June 10, 2022, and has done phenomenally well to keep the title in his possession.

Unlike Roman Reigns, Gunther has defended his title multiple times during the year. This has been true for both televised shows and live events.

He would have held the gold for one and a half years on January 10, 2024. However, it looks like the end of his championship reign is nowhere near, as no one seems worthy enough to take down The Ring General.

Fans could get a big match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar or Andrade at Royal Rumble 2024 and WrestleMania 40. It could spell the end of his historic title reign.

Do you think The Ring General will lose his Intercontinental Championship anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.