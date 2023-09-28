"Make the group more relevant," "He's a better choice than JD" - WWE Universe wants 6-time Champion to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was finally able to rule WWE after they ended their year-long feud against Edge. However, JD McDonagh has been trying for weeks to become a part of the stable, and fans believe that there are better options, as they mentioned former world champion Drew McIntyre as the next possible member.

Earlier this month, Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Payback 2023. With this and the North American and Women's World Championships, all members of The Judgment Day currently hold gold.

Over the past few weeks, JD McDonagh has been trying his best to impress the stable and become a member, but he often makes mistakes or costs the group. Recently, fans threw Drew McIntyre's name in the running as the next member of the heinous faction.

A bunch of different superstars could possibly join the villainous stable if the members allow it. However, it is highly likely as of now that JD McDonagh will eventually join the stable over Drew McIntyre or Jey Uso in the coming weeks or months.

Drew McIntyre has not gone up against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Last year, The Judgment Day started to rule the red brand while The Bloodline dominated the blue brand. Several superstars stood up against both factions on each brand but eventually failed to defeat either stable on either brand.

Earlier this year, Drew McIntyre failed to beat Gunther at WrestleMania 39 and went on a hiatus. Later, The Scottish Warrior returned to the company at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 and went after The Ring General and the Intercontinental Championship.

During his hunt for the title, McIntyre never faced or confronted any member of the stable. Previously, The Scottish Warrior has faced Damian Priest and Finn Balor, but it was before their days as a unit. Apart from one staredown, McIntyre has not feuded with the stable.

It might be by design, and it looks like the two won't cross paths as McIntyre is slowly turning towards his old ways. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre defeated Kofi Kingston and left The New Day alone in the ring against The Viking Raiders' Ivar.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will turn heel? Sound off in the comments section below.

