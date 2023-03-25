Create

"Make it happen" - Fans react as Goldberg spotted with top female star at an airport

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 25, 2023 08:45 IST
The tweet featuring Goldberg received a bunch of hilarious reactions from fans

Goldberg's recent picture with top female wrestler Jordynne Grace has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm.

The former Universal Champion has been away from in-ring action since his loss to Roman Reigns at last year's Elimination Chamber PLE. He recently became a free agent following the expiry of his WWE contract.

Goldberg recently bumped into IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace at an airport. Grace took a picture with the WWE veteran and shared a hilarious caption with the same on her official Twitter handle. She jokingly claimed that she was trying to convince him to join IMPACT Wrestling.

Trying to convince the hottest free agent to come to @IMPACTWRESTLING 🔥 @Goldberg @ATLairport https://t.co/52NpX8dk8h

Grace's tweet quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter and received tons of interesting responses from fans. Here are some of the most notable responses:

Make it happen. Goldberg going to Impact will be newsworthy twitter.com/JordynneGrace/…
He’s one of the hottest free agents. Top of my list would be @JayWhiteNZ, who should also consider @IMPACTWRESTLING twitter.com/jordynnegrace/…
This looks like a proud father dropping his daughter off at college and I love it. twitter.com/JordynneGrace/…
Please take him! Save Tony from himself! twitter.com/JordynneGrace/…
she's joking but honestly Impact would be kind of a dope place for Bill to show up twitter.com/JordynneGrace/…
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport what's silverberg doing in the impact zone
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport The money alone for Bill would bankrupt Impact why get Bill when impact should get a Regular Cable Channel
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Inside Goldberg head: https://t.co/uTekz4LktP
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Where is he? All I see is Goldberg.
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport NOW THAT WOULD BE A BETTER LOOK THAN AEW.... just being honest... put a lot of eyes on impact
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Impact would have to lay off half their roster for one terrible Goldberg Match.
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Bret Hart has entered the chat...
@JordynneGrace @TheCovalentTV @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Two of my faves 🤗
@JordynneGrace @IMPACTWRESTLING @Goldberg @ATLairport Now this is a Tag Team we need in IMPACT!!!

Goldberg recently spoke about having another match in the future

The WWE Hall of Famer is interested in another match somewhere down the line, judging by his recent comments. He made it clear that WWE owes him a retirement match, and his comments didn't sit well with a lot of fans. Here's what he said while speaking with Sports Illustrated:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That's all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it's not something where I'm sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I've got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never." [H/T SI]

Only time will tell if WWE re-signs Goldberg or if he jumps ship to another promotion. As for Jordynne Grace's tweet, it would certainly be quite the sight to behold if the WWE legend ends up making an appearance on IMPACT Wrestling TV.

What do you think of Jordynne's amusing tweet? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil
