"Make it happen WWE", "I'm manifesting this so bad" - Fans want legendary 7-time champion to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40

WWE fans took to Twitter as they want Rhea Ripley to be dethroned by legendary 7-time champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley has been a force to be reckoned with since she won the Women's World Championship. No one has been able to beat her till now. She is going strong alongside her Judgment Day members Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. Together they have become one of the biggest factions we have seen in WWE in recent years.

Recently, WrestleWorldCC asked fans who they want as The Eradicator's opponent at WrestleMania 40 between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

"Who would be the ultimate Wrestlemania challenger for Rhea Ripley? Bianca Belair or Becky Lynch," wrote WrestleWorldCC on Twitter.

Fans were divided in the comments, but most of them called for Becky Lynch to dethrone Ripley.

One fan tweeted that they are manifesting a match between Lynch and Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

A fan tweeted that they have been waiting for Bianca Belair vs. Ripley since they were supposed to fight at last year's Money in the Bank.

A fan tweeted that they believe no other opponent can beat Ripley except Lynch.

Another fan tweeted that they want to see Lynch go against Ripley and believe it is the best thing WWE can do at the moment for the women's division.

One fan tweeted that they do not want either Belair or Lynch to face Ripley. Instead, they hinted at Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for WrestleMania.

One fan tweeted that they want to see Becky Lynch vs Ripley happen this year, and Belair should be the one to against The Eradicator at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley is expected to be featured on WWE's developmental brand more often alongside her Judgment Day teammates

Ripley is always by Dominik Mysterio's side and helps him win matches. She did the same recently at Great American Bash when she distracted Dom's opponents, which led to his win.

The Judgment Day members are expected to be featured more on NXT after Dominik retained his North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali in a triple threat match. He will be expected to defend his title again, and Ripley would make sure he retains it with her help.

Fans love Ripley and Dominik's on-screen chemistry and want to see them always stick together. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the duo.

Who do you think should be Rhea Ripley's WWE WrestleMania opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.