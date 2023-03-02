"Make him Roman's b**ch again," "Roman Reigns retired him" - Twitter furious over 56-year-old legend claiming WWE owes him a match

WWE never shies away from bringing back legends to boost weekly shows and premium live events. Often, the company uses these veterans to put over the main event stars of the current era.
Fans are generally receptive to these returns, but that was not the case when Goldberg stated that he was owed another match in a recent interview.
The Icon was last seen in WWE over a year ago when he took on Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022. The Tribal Chief convincingly defeated the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion via referee stoppage.
While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Goldberg stated that the company owes him a retirement match:
"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never," said Goldberg.
Fans on Twitter did not take these words too kindly, expressing their desire not to see Goldberg wrestle again. Others hoped that the former WWE Champion would return to get destroyed by a current superstar like Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt.
Goldberg praised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
The Head of the Table has been the most must-see wrestler in the industry for nearly three years. His Universal title reign is one of the longest in the company's history and has broken numerous records.
During the same interview, Goldberg praised the leader of the Bloodline before stating his desire to get in the ring with him again.
"I’m really proud of him [Roman Reigns]. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an a**-kicking, but this is his time," said the Hall of Famer.
Goldberg and the former Shield member were set to square off at WrestleMania 36. However, the latter took a hiatus, leading to the match being delayed by two years.
It remains to be seen if Triple H would be interested in bringing the Hall of Famer back to WWE.
