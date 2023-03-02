"Make him Roman's b**ch again," "Roman Reigns retired him" - Twitter furious over 56-year-old legend claiming WWE owes him a match

WWE never shies away from bringing back legends to boost weekly shows and premium live events. Often, the company uses these veterans to put over the main event stars of the current era.

Fans are generally receptive to these returns, but that was not the case when Goldberg stated that he was owed another match in a recent interview.

The Icon was last seen in WWE over a year ago when he took on Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in 2022. The Tribal Chief convincingly defeated the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion via referee stoppage.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Goldberg stated that the company owes him a retirement match:

"You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never," said Goldberg.

Fans on Twitter did not take these words too kindly, expressing their desire not to see Goldberg wrestle again. Others hoped that the former WWE Champion would return to get destroyed by a current superstar like Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt.

KC Smith @NemoPlaysGuitar @nodqdotcom Is he saying because he had to take that fat Saudi paycheck, that they owe him? @nodqdotcom Is he saying because he had to take that fat Saudi paycheck, that they owe him?

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @nodqdotcom What he means is he wants that last big pay cheque @nodqdotcom What he means is he wants that last big pay cheque

RockReigns. @IAmRockReigns @Fightful You retired when Roman Reigns choked you out. @Fightful You retired when Roman Reigns choked you out.

{•Mechanical Kong2167•} @BioGoji8998 @WONF4W @SI_wrestling It’s a shame because nobody is gonna want to see a retirement match because he’s been ran into the ground so many times @WONF4W @SI_wrestling It’s a shame because nobody is gonna want to see a retirement match because he’s been ran into the ground so many times

a pooch @alexpooch @Fightful Dull and uncreative promos, only ever has bad or boring matches, generic move-set mainly consisting of 3 moves (which are never even done well), unfounded ego...yeaaa, I think I'm all set. @Fightful Dull and uncreative promos, only ever has bad or boring matches, generic move-set mainly consisting of 3 moves (which are never even done well), unfounded ego...yeaaa, I think I'm all set.

AmosOtisNixon @AO_Nixon @Fightful Man, I’m not sure what Bill did to deserve a retirement match. He hurt more guys than he put over. @Fightful Man, I’m not sure what Bill did to deserve a retirement match. He hurt more guys than he put over.

Goldberg praised Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The Head of the Table has been the most must-see wrestler in the industry for nearly three years. His Universal title reign is one of the longest in the company's history and has broken numerous records.

Raphael Wilson @089968Raph___ .



Roman Reigns beat Goldberg, Bianca Belair won the women's chamber, Naomi & Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch beat Lita & Brock Lesnar won the men's chamber (WWE Title).



#WWE #OnThisDay @WWE OTD in 2022, EC ppv took place in JeddahRoman Reigns beat Goldberg, Bianca Belair won the women's chamber, Naomi & Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch beat Lita & Brock Lesnar won the men's chamber (WWE Title). #WWE Chamber twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @WWE OTD in 2022, EC ppv took place in Jeddah 🇸🇦.Roman Reigns beat Goldberg, Bianca Belair won the women's chamber, Naomi & Ronda Rousey beat Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch beat Lita & Brock Lesnar won the men's chamber (WWE Title).#WWE #OnThisDay #WWEChamber twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hiUMMWEJjX

During the same interview, Goldberg praised the leader of the Bloodline before stating his desire to get in the ring with him again.

"I’m really proud of him [Roman Reigns]. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an a**-kicking, but this is his time," said the Hall of Famer.

Goldberg and the former Shield member were set to square off at WrestleMania 36. However, the latter took a hiatus, leading to the match being delayed by two years.

It remains to be seen if Triple H would be interested in bringing the Hall of Famer back to WWE.

