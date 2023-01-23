"Makes sense now that Vince McMahon is back" – WWE Universe reacts to prospect of former Women's Champion returning at Royal Rumble after 4 years

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.
The 77-year old's comeback coincided with the road to the company's first premium live event of the year, Royal Rumble. Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year due to the multi-man main event and the potential returns and debuts.
Fans have been speculating heavily about who could return for the Rumble match. One of the names that popped up was Candice Michelle. She is a former one-time Women's Champion and a one-time 24/7 Champion.
Her last appearance for the company came back in 2019. She showed up at the RAW Reunion special episode. Candice was accompanied by Melina, Naomi, and the then 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly in her backstage segment.
In an unexpected swerve, Melina turned out to be a referee, allowing Candice Michelle to roll up the champion in order to become the new 24/7 Champion. Her reign was shortlived as she lost the title to Alundra Blayze just minutes later.
With the Women's Royal Rumble almost upon us, fans discussed the prospect of seeing Candice Michelle make a return.
Candice Michelle was uncomfortable with WWE storyline involving Vince McMahon
Candice Michelle was involved in a romantic storyline with Vince McMahon. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., she admitted that the storyline was awkward.
"I remember it was awkward. I do think there was like two, maybe three, I don't quite remember to be honest. But also it was how it was back then. I remember it just kind of trickled down from girl to girl. Everybody kind of went through that. Even though it's awkward to do, it was just part of my job."
She added:
"There was no intimacy, we didn't think of it like we're actresses and we're going to win an Emmy nomination or something. We're young and we're dumb and we're innocent, and we're happy to be working. That's just part of it."
Candice Michelle was officially released from WWE in June 2009 when she was a part of the SmackDown roster. Her last match for WWE before being let go came in February of that year when she lost to Beth Phoenix on RAW.
Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here