"Makes sense now that Vince McMahon is back" – WWE Universe reacts to prospect of former Women's Champion returning at Royal Rumble after 4 years

Vince McMahon's return to WWE has dominated the headlines in recent weeks.

The 77-year old's comeback coincided with the road to the company's first premium live event of the year, Royal Rumble. Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated events of the year due to the multi-man main event and the potential returns and debuts.

Fans have been speculating heavily about who could return for the Rumble match. One of the names that popped up was Candice Michelle. She is a former one-time Women's Champion and a one-time 24/7 Champion.

Her last appearance for the company came back in 2019. She showed up at the RAW Reunion special episode. Candice was accompanied by Melina, Naomi, and the then 24/7 Champion Kelly Kelly in her backstage segment.

In an unexpected swerve, Melina turned out to be a referee, allowing Candice Michelle to roll up the champion in order to become the new 24/7 Champion. Her reign was shortlived as she lost the title to Alundra Blayze just minutes later.

With the Women's Royal Rumble almost upon us, fans discussed the prospect of seeing Candice Michelle make a return.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/candice-michel… Would you like to see Candice Michelle return to WWE? Would you like to see Candice Michelle return to WWE?wrestlelamia.co.uk/candice-michel… https://t.co/dghCCMxmsT

DaLegacy23 @DaLegacy23 @wrestlelamia Nahh. She was cool and all but nahh @wrestlelamia Nahh. She was cool and all but nahh

RavenClub @SportsAreAndy @wrestlelamia Never will happen. She did what Vince said not to. Aka Mandy Rose aka chyna , etc @wrestlelamia Never will happen. She did what Vince said not to. Aka Mandy Rose aka chyna , etc

Chris Vetter @ChrisVetter73 @wrestlelamia For what purpose? A beautiful woman, no doubt about that... but let's be honest... she wasn't a great worker. She wouldn't mesh with the top-tier in-ring workers of today's female WWE roster. @wrestlelamia For what purpose? A beautiful woman, no doubt about that... but let's be honest... she wasn't a great worker. She wouldn't mesh with the top-tier in-ring workers of today's female WWE roster.

Red @raj_6909 @wrestlelamia I mean, it makes sense now that Vince McMahon is back @wrestlelamia I mean, it makes sense now that Vince McMahon is back

Vance Parks @TinyVanillaBeam @wrestlelamia I'd like to see it at least once. She might not be a "trailblazer", but she deserves one more go after her career ended abruptly @wrestlelamia I'd like to see it at least once. She might not be a "trailblazer", but she deserves one more go after her career ended abruptly

Wizz @magee_warren @wrestlelamia To be honest nope, she wasn't a good wrestler anyway If they bring anybody back they need to bring back Mandy Rose and Nia Jax @wrestlelamia To be honest nope, she wasn't a good wrestler anyway If they bring anybody back they need to bring back Mandy Rose and Nia Jax

Candice Michelle was uncomfortable with WWE storyline involving Vince McMahon

Candice Michelle was involved in a romantic storyline with Vince McMahon. In an interview with Wrestling Inc., she admitted that the storyline was awkward.

"I remember it was awkward. I do think there was like two, maybe three, I don't quite remember to be honest. But also it was how it was back then. I remember it just kind of trickled down from girl to girl. Everybody kind of went through that. Even though it's awkward to do, it was just part of my job."

She added:

"There was no intimacy, we didn't think of it like we're actresses and we're going to win an Emmy nomination or something. We're young and we're dumb and we're innocent, and we're happy to be working. That's just part of it."

Candice Michelle was officially released from WWE in June 2009 when she was a part of the SmackDown roster. Her last match for WWE before being let go came in February of that year when she lost to Beth Phoenix on RAW.

