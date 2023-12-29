"Malakai Black is coming back to WWE" - Fans react to recent report on Zelina Vega’s immediate future

It was recently reported that SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega has signed a new contract with WWE. Some fans believe that her husband, AEW star Malakai Black, could join her in the Stamford-based company in the future.

After he was released from his contract in June 2021, the Dutch wrestler went on to sign with All Elite Wrestling, where he's a former AEW World Trios Champion. He's the leader of the House of Black faction, which comprises Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black revealed on social media last year that he requested his release from the promotion, but it was not granted, and he's reportedly signed through 2027.

His wife, Zelina Vega, is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, the first-ever Queen Crown winner, and a part of the LWO, which Rey Mysterio leads. She competes on the blue brand. PWInsider recently reported that she signed a multi-year deal with the global wrestling juggernaut.

Wrestling fans shared their thoughts on her staying with the company on X (formerly Twitter), with some speculating that her husband, Malakai Black, could join her in WWE one day.

Zelina Vega wants to win the WWE Royal Rumble

One of WWE's most anticipated events of the year, Royal Rumble, is set to take place next month, featuring the traditional men's and women's Rumble match. The winner of each bout will compete for a world title at WrestleMania.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Zelina Vega stated that she wants to win the 30-woman match and become champion.

"I think that [winning the Royal Rumble] would be the cherry on top of something so perfect for me... I think this is just going up and up. And I think that this is something that I feel like I'm proving to the fans, I'm proving to the office, I'm also proving to myself that this is the version of myself that I'm supposed to be at. This is where I'm supposed to be in. And holding singles gold is exactly where Zelina Vega needs to be now in her career," she said.

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. It'll be interesting to see whether Zelina emerges victorious in next year's one.

