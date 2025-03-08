Male star calls out Bianca Belair for being "ungrateful" after WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair had quite an emotional night on this week's WWE SmackDown, where her tag team partner Naomi confessed to being the mystery attacker that took out Jade Cargill. Now, to add fuel to the fire, Kofi Kingston has taken shots at Belair.

Ad

Cargill made her return after several months at Elimination Chamber 2025, where she took out Naomi, making it clear that the latter was the mastermind behind the mystery attack. On this week's SmackDown, Belair confronted Naomi about her actions. The EST of WWE was an emotional mess after Naomi finally confessed and said she was tired of being ignored since Cargill formed a team with Belair.

This prompted Bianca Belair to walk out only for Naomi to call her an "ungrateful b**ch." Now, New Day's Kofi Kingston has echoed similar sentiments on his X/Twitter account. Kingston tweeted that he agreed Belair was "ungrateful."

Ad

Trending

Check out the WWE star's tweet below:

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

"Bianca is hella ungrateful tho..." tweeted Kingston.

Expand Tweet

While Bianca Belair will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41, it looks like fans could get a showdown between Naomi and Jade Cargill at The Grandest Stage of Them All, which is just over a month away.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback