"Mama Triple H," "Become Everybody's Mother" - Veteran Questions Paul Levesque's Role on WWE: Unreal

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 06, 2025 13:31 GMT
Triple H on RAW! [Image credit: WWE.com]

The audience witnessed a different side of Triple H, also known as Paul Levesque, on WWE: Unreal, which debuted on Netflix. However, Vince Russo wasn't a fan of The Game's portrayal and questioned it.

WWE: Unreal took the audience behind the scenes and exposed them to the business and how the industry works backstage. Unfortunately, some moments and statements raised valid points by the fans following the show's debut.

Speaking on Before My Head Explodes with Vince Russo, the ex-WWE writer questioned Paul Levesque's role in the show and criticized the extreme amount of coddling The Game did for his fellow superstars, such as CM Punk and Rhea Ripley, behind the scenes.

"I never in my life thought I would see the level of coddling I saw on WWE: Unreal. When did Triple H become everybody's mother, bro? From CM Punk to Rhea Ripley, holy s**t, bro. They're children; they're needy children, bro, whose feelings get hurt and who have to be told how great they are. And Mama Triple H has to go in and rub them on the back," Russo said. (From 26:17 to 27:00)
Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

WWE: Unreal reportedly tried to present Triple H as Dana White of the Stamford-based promotion

Several industry veterans and legends were against the idea of the reality show on Netflix, as it exposes the business more than required to the audience. Regardless, Unreal debuted and became an instant hit amongst the masses, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if the promotion plans on doing more seasons in the future.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), the show was reportedly created to present Triple H as the Dana White of the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, they wanted The Game to be showcased as the mastermind behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen whether fans see Triple H as Dana White or not, but the show raked in millions of views on the global streaming platform. It'll be interesting to see if the company decides to produce more seasons in the coming months.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Before My Head Explodes with Vince Russo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Quick Links

