"Man I hope it isnt as bad as im hearing" - WWE fans pray for star after message following injury; had to be helped to the back

There seems to be some bad news for WWE fans as a popular star appears to be injured in the middle of a big push.

At the NXT live event in Dade City, Florida, Cora Jade suffered what appeared to be a serious injury during her match. The match had to be stopped, with the officials then checking in on her. After she was checked by a medic, she had to be helped to the back.

The star seemed to be badly hurt and the fans present were worried about her. Things didn't get better as when she posted an update, there didn't seem to be any good news. She posted a GIF saying "I laugh to keep from crying." Given that she didn't put out an update saying she was better, this could be a bad indication of how serious the injury is.

Fans took to the comments to flood her with well wishes and prayers for a swift recovery soon after she posted, letting her know that they were with her.

At this time, there does not appear to be any certainty about the nature of the injury and how serious it is. WWE fans will have to stay tuned in for further updates, with their clear hope being that it was not as serious as the injury appeared to be.

Cora Jade's WWE push might be affected if she's out for a long time

In recent weeks, Cora Jade was slowly gaining momentum and becoming one of the top challengers for Lyra Valkyria, with her possibly being one of the favorites to eventually win the title.

If the injury is serious though, that might mean that she's sidelined for longer. In that case, WWE would need to find alternatives to her as the possible one to win the title.

We at Sportskeeda wish Cora Jade a swift recovery.

