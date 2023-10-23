"Man needs help first" - Fans are not happy at reports of Matt Riddle's next step after WWE release

Matt Riddle was one of WWE's hottest up-and-coming stars on the main roster and had already established a name for himself thanks to his partnership with Randy Orton. Unfortunately, his WWE career ended, and there are reports of his next move - something that fans don't seem to be too supportive of on X/Twitter.

While there is nothing concrete, it has been reported that Matt Riddle could be looking to switch back to a career in MMA. However, his former employer, UFC, will absolutely not be interested, given the issues he has had in the company as well as in WWE (with the two promotions now belonging to one parent company). UFC President Dana White has had issues with Riddle before his wrestling career began, let alone his WWE career.

However, the reports state that PFL and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship are interested in Matt Riddle because of the name value he has. While it's a far cry from the brand value that Brock Lesnar had when he entered the world of UFC, The King of Bros would be a huge draw.

With that said, the wrestling community on X doesn't seem to be too happy with the reports. Here are some of the reactions, with a common opinion being that he needs to sort out his personal life and issues before moving on to the next stage of his career.

The constant references of rehab and getting better are because of the incident that eventually led to him getting released by WWE.

He was seen in a seemingly intoxicated state in the video released, and he went on to post a photo of an airport officer claiming that he had sexually assaulted him. The post was soon removed.

Matt Riddle was spotted coaching an up-and-coming WWE star

Matt Riddle was seen on social media as a part of a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Group coaching Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.). The latter appeared on NXT for the first time recently and revealed that he won't be using his legendary father's name.

Riddle has been doing BJJ training for a long time now and has often roped in other WWE stars with him.

In the video from the article, you can see Riddle being the one who is coaching others - indicating that he has a great level of respect in the community.

What do you want The King of Bros to do next after WWE release? Let us know in the comments below!

