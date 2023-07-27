"Man went through puberty twice" - WWE fans poke fun at Drew McIntyre following 45-year-old star's insult

WWE fans have seen many superstars become good friends after working together. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre have known each other for decades and are undoubtedly great friends. McIntyre recently took a shot at Sheamus on RAW, following which The Celtic Warrior hit back at him on Twitter.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have never shied away from taking some hilarious shots at each other both on and off-screen. The two also had a good rivalry in WWE that treated fans to some great matches.

On a recent episode of RAW, The Scottish Warrior joked that Sheamus was already 42 years old when he met him for the first time. Drew was only 19 at the time.

The 45-year-old star hit back at McIntyre, claiming that McIntyre now looks older than his dad on Twitter. His comments sent wrestling fans into a frenzy.

WWE fans commented on the tweet, with many questioning how McIntyre aged so quickly while the former didn’t change a bit.

"Man went through puberty twice," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #1

"CRYING BRUHHH THEYRE HAVING A HUSBAND WAR," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #2

"Ain't no way Drew transformed like that. From a party kid to a viking." fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #3

"The benefits of looking old when you're young," fan tweeted.

Fan reaction #4

Fan reaction #5

The Scottish Warrior is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with Gunther. The two men will collide soon for the Intercontinental Championship. It would be great to see the title change hands after The Ring General’s incredible reign.

Drew McIntyre returned from a lengthy hiatus at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Drew McIntyre carried WWE through the pandemic era with the top title around his waist. However, he hasn’t seen the same level of success ever since fans returned to the arenas.

McIntyre competed for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39, following which he went on a lengthy hiatus. Several rumors started circulating as many believed that he was done with WWE due to his mixed bookings.

However, The Scottish Warrior made his return at Money in the Bank 2023 after Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship. He took down The Ring General and made his intentions clear.

Later on, Triple H confirmed that Drew McIntyre was out with an injury and the rumors regarding his unhappiness with the company were untrue. He could be rewarded for his patience with the Intercontinental Championship soon.

Do you want to see Drew McIntyre defeat Gunther for the title at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

