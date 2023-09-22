Mandy Rose, CJ Perry & more react as 28-year-old star gets released from WWE

Several WWE Superstars and others have reached out to the 28-year-old star after she was released from the Stamford-based promotion.

On September 21st, 2023, the company let go of over 20 stars from NXT, RAW, and SmackDown rosters due to possible budget cuts. The releases came after SmackDown signed a new five-year deal with the USA Network.

Among others, Aliyah was fired from World Wrestling Entertainment. She wrestled her last major title match a year ago. The 28-year-old has been a WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez on an episode of RAW, defeating Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

Aliyah took to Twitter to announce that she was no longer a part of the Stamford-based promotion, which came as a shocker to many. Stars from WWE and AEW came forward to send well wishes to the 28-year-old after she was let go by the company.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently shared a photo posing in front of the SmackDown locker room, thanking wrestling fans for the love she ever received.

Check out the reactions below:

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose sent loads of love to Aliyah upon her exit. The former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya also replied with purple hearts on her Instagram post.

Nattie's and Rose's reply on the post.

The current AEW star CJ Perry (fka Lana) shared that she was proud of the 28-year-old star.

Perry's heartfelt messages.

Aliyah's former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, also sent her love.

Rodriguez's comment on IG.

One-half of the former The Bella Twins - Nikki Garcia (FKA Nikki Bella), Nia Jax, and Kayden Carter also sent their love to the 28-year-old.

Bella, Jax, and Carter's reply.

AEW star Taya Valkyrie and The Rock's daughter Ava Raine sent a message about Aliyah's exit from WWE.

AEW star's and Raine's comment on Aliyah's post.

23-year-old veteran confirms he was released from WWE

Followed by a long and successful wrestling career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Shelton Benjamin has been released from the company.

The Gold Standard made his main roster debut in 2002 and was a part of the company for almost a decade during his first stint, as he was initially let go in 2010. The 48-year-old returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 after making a brief run in independent circuits.

In World Wrestling Entertainment, Benjamin has been a one-time United States Champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and a three-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

He was also a part of the former Hurt Business faction alongside MVP Bobby Lashley and Cedric Alexander.

In the latest wake, WWE also let go of Shelton Benjamin from his contract, and the star commented on his release.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what World Wrestling Entertainment will bring to the table after the massive talent releases on Thursday.

How did you feel about WWE firing stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star