Mandy Rose and Natalya sends out cheesy reaction to 30-year-old WWE Superstar's hilarious Halloween picture with her partner

WWE stars Mandy Rose and Natalya recently reacted to Sonya Deville's hilarious Halloween costume.

Rose was last seen inside the squared circle when she unsuccessfully defended her WWE NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez. The following day, Mandy was allegedly released from the company due to her FanTime page content.

Natalya, who is one of the backbones of the women's division in WWE, was seen in action on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where she faced Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight. Despite having the upper hand initially, The Queen of Harts lost the match when Piper Niven interfered and caused a distraction, allowing Green to pick up the victory.

Taking to social media, WWE Superstar Sonya Deville uploaded her Halloween picture alongside her partner, Toni Cassano. She mentioned how Cassano had asked her to pick up embarassing costumes for Halloween.

"When @fit_tonicassano says stop on your way home from PT, and get embarrassing Halloween costumes, so we can surprise the kids 🤣#scoobydoo," wrote Deville.

Check out Sonya Deville's Instagram post below:

Mandy Rose and Natalya reacted on seeing Deville's hilarious photo on social media.

"Haha, love it," wrote Rose.

"This is so cute!," wrote Nattie.

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose and Natalya's comments below:

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville had recently sent out a heartfelt message to her partner, Toni Cassano on her birthday.

Taking to social media, Deville mentioned how much Cassano meant to her. She stated that her partner was her 'best friend' and her 'queen'. She went on praising Cassano, as she added how much joy the latter brought to her life.

Deville also appreciated her partner for always being by her side, and supporting her through thick and thin.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend in the entire world. My beautiful fiancé, my queen. Thank you for bringing the most joy into my life, you make life feel easy when it isn’t, you make our house a home, you are my partner, truly in everything, always by my side. I love you always my Toni’s. Two birthdays down, so many more to go 🖤," wrote Deville.

It would be exciting to see when Sonya Deville returns to in-ring competition.

