Mandy Rose poses for a warm photo on social media, sends out heartfelt note on her father's birthday

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose sent her father a warm birthday wish on social media.

Rose became one of the most decorated women of the developmental brand, and also had runs on the main roster. The 33-year-old former WWE Superstar last appeared in NXT on December 13, 2022, where she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez in a singles bout. The following day, Rose was shockingly released from the company, reportedly due to her involvement with the FanTime page.

Taking to social media, Rose recently uploaded a cute photo of herself posing alongside her family members on her father's birthday. She also sent her father a warm birthday wish through the post.

Rose wrote:

"Happy Birthday Pop we love you so much (emojis)."

Check out a screengrab of Mandy Rose's Instagram story below:

Mandy Rose recalled a career advice meeting with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recalled a meeting with Vince McMahon, and the career advice she got from him.

Opening up to Bully Ray on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the former WWE Superstar referred to a meeting with McMahon. She asserted how Vince adored her on-stage character and overall involvement in the promotion. Rose also spoke about Vince's advice to retain her true character in the ring. In other words, the latter seemingly suggested that she had been trying too hard to fit into the s*xy character frame in the WWE Universe.

Rose detailed:

"There was a meeting with Vince, I remember, I will say," Rose recalled. "There was a meeting and he had told me that he loves my character and what I'm doing and all, but just be more me. I remember that was like the one thing. I felt like there was a part of me where I was maybe trying too hard to be that s*xy character in a way."

It would be interesting to see if the company has any plans going forward for Mandy Rose's return once again.

