"Mannn, this is pain for me to see," "This was more than selling" - Fans concerned for Randy Orton after WWE SmackDown

Fans are concerned about WWE legend Randy Orton's health following last night's edition of SmackDown.

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is just around the corner, and fans are excited to see what happens at the premium live event. A Men's Elimination Chamber match will be held at the event, with the winner challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL.

On SmackDown, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn in a Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier match and booked his spot inside the unforgiving structure. Many fans noticed that Orton was in pain at many points during the match. While some fans were quite sure that Orton was selling, many others didn't think so.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton has previously stated that he can wrestle for another decade

In 2022, The Viper completed two decades as a main roster superstar. He spoke with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and stated that he could wrestle for 10 more years. Check out his full comment below:

“I think I could wrestle another 10 years, and I think it’s because I believe in the art of pro-wrestling, I believe in the theater of it and the selling of it. I don’t think it’s only or primarily a physical display. I need the guy sitting the farthest away from me in the rafters to be able to look, and through my body language, I want him to feel what I’m feeling. There’s an art to that,” Orton said.

Orton made his WWE main roster debut in the spring of 2002. It didn't take him long to become one of the biggest heels in the company. His Legend Killer gimmick helped him stand out among others on the main roster, and he won his first World Title by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

Orton went on to wrestle some of WWE's biggest names, including John Cena, Triple H, Batista, The Undertaker, and Shawn Michaels. He is a 10-time WWE Champion and a 4-time World Heavyweight Champion. Orton will go down in history as quite possibly the greatest on-screen villain ever.

Now that Randy Orton has defeated Zayn, his next goal is to survive the Elimination Chamber and head over to WrestleMania XL to compete for the World Heavyweight Title. 10 years ago, Orton lost the WWE World Heavyweight Title to Danial Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania XXX. It remains to be seen if he manages to bag another main event spot this time around.

Did you feel Randy Orton was in actual pain during last night's match? Sound off in the comments section below.