"Maryse lemme talk to ya", "Maryse needs to return tomorrow" - Fans react to LA Knight referencing The Miz's wife during intense SmackDown promo 

The internet is blowing up over the recent confrontation between LA Knight and The Miz.

The two stars have been in a rivalry since the RAW after SummerSlam. Although they have had a few run-ins in the past, the fans will have the opportunity to see the two stars collide this week at Payback. The buildup to this match has also been great as the two stars keep annihilating each other on the mic, making it one of the most anticipated matches at the premium live event.

This week on SmackDown, the two stars came face-to-face once again. During the war of words, Knight caught The Miz by surprise when he said that he wanted to apologize to Maryse because, after Payback, he would make her husband a broken shell of the man he used to be. He then stated that if the former Divas Champion was feeling empty, she could hit up Knight.

The fans on Twitter reacted to this sensational promo segment and showed interest in the matchup tomorrow night.

Some fans felt that this was a WrestleMania-worthy program:

LA Knight and The Miz brawled on SmackDown

The verbal SmackDown between LA Knight and The Miz soon turned into an all-out brawl this week.

The Miz got the better of the exchange in the ring. He tried to punch Knight but missed. The Megastar tried to hit back, but The Awesome One countered it into a Skull Crushing Finale on Knight. He even warned his adversary that he would meet the same fate on Saturday at Payback.

LA Knight soon recovered from the hit and attacked Miz on the entrance stage. Several WWE Officials rushed out to separate the two men, and The A-Lister made a run for it backstage.

Are you excited about this high-voltage clash at Payback? Let us know in the comments section below.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

