Massive match between two major WWE Superstars won't happen at WrestleMania 40 despite tease, claims Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will not square off at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare was the first superstar to declare for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. About two weeks later, The Best in the World also announced his participation in the historic match. Last Monday on RAW, the duo had a heated confrontation inside the ring.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Morgan pointed out that some fans may have thought the confrontation was a tease for a possible match at WrestleMania 40. He explained that the potential square-off would not happen at The Show of Shows. Instead, their face-off was a "misdirection" to help "gas up" WWE Royal Rumble.

"It was a great promo and people were like, 'Oh my God! it might be Cody versus CM Punk at 'Mania.' No. No, it will not be. This is just another misdirection to help gas up the Royal Rumble, very similar to the earlier promo that we saw between Seth Rollins and Gunther. Same thing to hype up how important it is to win the Royal Rumble," he said. [16:48 - 17:09]

Who will win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble?

Several top superstars have already declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Gunther, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Damian Priest have all confirmed their participation, in addition to Cody Rhodes and CM Punk.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt predicted Punk would be this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner.

"[Matt, have you given this thought?] Punk. CM Punk. [Punk for the men's Rumble?] Yeah," Morgan said.

The upcoming Royal Rumble match will be Punk's first match in the WWE since the 2014 event. Will The Best in the World claim his maiden Rumble victory this Saturday? Only time will tell!

