Massive star completes 1600 WWE matches; has only won 695

A top superstar has now wrestled a whopping 1600 WWE matches in an impressive feat.

Cody Rhodes made his big return to World Wrestling Entertainment two years ago. He defeated Seth Rollins in his return match and has done incredibly well for himself since then. Many fans believe that Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania.

In an incredible feat, Cody Rhodes has now completed 1600 matches in WWE. Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match last night in his 1600th match.

Rhodes' win percentage is 43.4, while his loss percentage is 55.6. He has won 695 matches and has suffered 890 losses. The American Nightmare has competed in 15 draws.

Cody Rhodes is quite possibly the biggest babyface in WWE today

For the past two years, The American Nightmare has been heavily pushed as a mega babyface on WWE TV and live events. He regularly interacts with fans at weekly shows, live events, and on social media.

Shortly after making his return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes spoke with Variety. He made it clear that his goal was to win the top prize in the promotion.

“He went to Madison Square Garden, stood across from Superstar Billy Graham and he held it in his hands, the goal of mine, and it was taken away because that was the context of the match. I understand that now as an adult, but as a kid, that was the only reason I ever wanted to get in, so that I could get what he didn’t get.” [H/T Variety]

Rhodes failed to win the top title from Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year. He has vowed to win his second straight Royal Rumble match so that he gets another shot at The Tribal Chief.

What do you think of Rhodes' incredible feat? Sound off in the comments below.

