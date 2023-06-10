"Master Manipulator," "You can't trust no one" - WWE fans react to Paul Heyman's new offer to The Bloodline member on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have cautioned Jey Uso after Paul Heyman made him an offer that might significantly impact The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa kicked off the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Before Heyman could finish his sentence, Jey Uso entered the ring. While Jey expressed his displeasure with The Enforcer, The Wiseman argued that the Bloodline debacle was not their fault but Jimmy Uso's problem.

Going beyond that, Paul accused Jimmy's envy for the sabotage because he couldn't tolerate that Roman Reigns was indeed grooming Jey Uso to be the 'next' Tribal Chief.

Reigns' Special Counsel told Jey that he lined up a fight for him against United States Champion Austin Theory and that if he wins the championship, he will become the new Tribal Chief.

By the final moment of the segment, Jey informed Heyman that he didn't have an immediate response to the offer to continue working with the Bloodline.

WWE fans took to Twitter to share that one-half of The Usos should not trust Paul Heyman's words as he is a villainous puppet master.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Some wrestling fans mentioned that Paul Heyman manipulated Jey Uso exceptionally.

Other WWE fans said that Jey should not trust anyone and not fall for Roman Reigns' offer.

A fan said Jey should be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman revealed the roots of the famous Roman Reigns' phrase

The Bloodline's Wiseman recently disclosed how Roman Reigns coined the phrase "Acknowledge Me."

Since last year, the Tribal Chief has been repeating the catchphrase, with supporters generally screaming it regardless of whether Roman Reigns is being applauded or booed.

The WWE manager recently spoke on Rick Rubin's Tetragrammaton podcast about the inception of "Acknowledge Me." He claimed that Reigns happened upon it by chance, which added to its significance because they felt something when he initially uttered it.

"The 'Acknowledged Me' was a stumble," Heyman said. "We were trying to figure out, you know, what does he really want? His first storyline as champion was with his cousin, Jey, Roman had said, 'Well, you know what I really want from Jey? I don't want his love, I have that. I don't want his admiration. I don't even want his obedience. I'll take that from him. You know what I need? I'm The Head of the Table. I am The Tribal Chief. I need him to acknowledge me.'"

Roman Reigns appears to be the champion for the foreseeable future, but The Bloodline storyline could change that. Only time will tell if Jey Uso will abandon The Tribal Chief to become one.

Who do you think Jey Uso will choose between Jimmy and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes