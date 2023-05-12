"Match of the year"- Fans go wild over Roman Reigns possibly facing 29-year-old megastar at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns has taken down a plethora of opponents during his current run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, leaving him without many credible opponents. However, fans liked the possibility of Bad Bunny facing The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam and took to Twitter to react to the same.

Bad Bunny has proven that he is more than just a celebrity during his limited outings inside the squared circle. The music artist recently defeated Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash, with the match receiving plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Besides that, the music artist has competed in two other matches for the promotion, including the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. His other bout was at WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat John Morrison and The Miz.

The 29-year-old is likely to return to WWE for another match at SummerSlam. With Roman Reigns without an opponent at the moment, many fans believe that Bad Bunny could be the ideal dancing partner for The Tribal Chief at the biggest party of the summer.

Possibly Ryan Satin @ryansatin Is it weird that I want Roman vs Bad Bunny at SummerSlam? Is it weird that I want Roman vs Bad Bunny at SummerSlam?

Adam Jones @AdamjNPA @ryansatin We all know Roman isn’t losing anytime soon, might as well have some fun matches! @ryansatin We all know Roman isn’t losing anytime soon, might as well have some fun matches!

Alan Nadeau III #RIPUcheNwaneri @alannadeau2016 @ryansatin I wanna see Bunny hit Roman with the Canadian Destroyer, then, if one or both Usos are still with him by then, he pops up into an IMMEDIATE superkick @ryansatin I wanna see Bunny hit Roman with the Canadian Destroyer, then, if one or both Usos are still with him by then, he pops up into an IMMEDIATE superkick

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble If Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns can happen then I don't see any reason why Bad Bunny vs Roman Reigns cannot. If Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns can happen then I don't see any reason why Bad Bunny vs Roman Reigns cannot.

WWE veteran believes Bobby Lashley can finally dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE has been going on for nearly three years, with many wondering who could be the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief. With the Draft 2023 shuffling up the rosters, numerous new stars have lined up to get a shot at the Bloodline leader's titles.

Among those is Bobby Lashley, who set his sights upon Reigns after moving to the blue brand. The All Mighty is also backed by wrestling veteran JBL, who believes that the former world champion is a viable candidate to end Roman's historic run.

"I think Bobby wants to be the top dog again, and I think he should be. You have a finite clock in the WWE. Eventually, father time is gonna catch up to you. It has not caught up to Bobby Lashley yet. I saw him the other day in person; he looks better than I've ever seen him look. He is really good.' Everything that I thought about Bobby has come true. The potential was always there; he has reached every bit of it. Now, him going after Roman Reigns, I think that's a great move. I think Bobby could be the guy to stop Roman Reigns."

The Tribal Chief will be returning to WWE programming this Friday, where he is likely to address the issues within The Bloodline. The company could also set up his next feud on the blue brand.

