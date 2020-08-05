Matt Riddle comments on RAW Underground

SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle has given his thoughts on last night's debut of RAW Underground during Monday Night RAW.

The former UFC fighter has taken to social media to share his opinion on the new segment and draw comparisons between RAW Underground and "Matt Riddle's Bloodsport":

"So, pretty excited watching Monday Night RAW, and Shane O'Mac, Shane McMahon, the guy with the magic hands, starts this thing called 'the underground'. And funny enough, it looks a lot like 'Matt Riddle's bloodsport' from a couple years ago. Hmmm...good thinking bro".

The Underground feels so familiar bro pic.twitter.com/vlxds3DJle — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) August 4, 2020

Matt Riddle's Bloodsport

"Matt Riddle's Bloodsport" is a semi-regular professional wrestling event run by Game Changer Wrestling. Similar to RAW Underground, the "matches" are held on a traditional professional wrestling ring canvas with no ropes or turnbuckles.

The bouts are also simulated "shoot" mixed martial arts style fights with a predetermined outcome. The only way that a competitor can achieve victory is by knockout or submission.

However, once Matt Riddle was signed by WWE, the subsequent events held by Game Changer Wrestling under these rules were promoted as "Josh Barnett's Bloodsport". This was in association with former UFC fighter Josh Barnett.

RAW Underground

Debuting last night during the third hour of Monday Night RAW, RAW Underground is rumoured to be the brainchild of Shane McMahon.

Similarly to Bloodsport, WWE Superstars do battle in a ring without any ring ropes or turnbuckles, set in a dark, dimly lit room at the WWE Performance Center.

"Fights" are contested in a MMA/bare knuckle style with an official dressed all in black to determine when a competitor can no longer compete in the bout.

Last night's debut edition of RAW Underground saw the likes of Erik of The Viking Raiders, Dolph Ziggler, DABBA-KATO and The Hurt Business all compete in fights.

However, after The Hurt Business were still infuriated at MVP's United States Championship loss earlier on RAW, Montel Vontavious Porter, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business would take over the final segment of RAW Underground to close the show.

Many members of the WWE Universe have voiced their opinion on social media about the debut of RAW Underground. What are your thoughts on WWE's latest attempt to gain viewers on Monday Nights? Would you like to see Matt Riddle compete on RAW Underground?