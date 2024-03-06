Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, and several others react to former champion's personal update following WWE RAW

Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, and several others have reacted to a WWE Superstar's personal update following this week's edition of RAW.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark picked up a dominant victory over Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last night on the red brand. Baszler and Stark will challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Championship next week. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven dropped the Women's Tag Team Titles last December and have not been featured much on television since.

Green did not compete last night on RAW but will be in action against Candice LeRae on WWE Main Event. The former champion took to Instagram following last night's episode of red brand to show off her new gear.

WWE stars Maxxine Dupri and Cathy Kelley commented on her post, and AEW star Deonna Purrazzo claimed it was her favorite gear ever. Jade Cargill, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Matt Cardona, and more stars like the post, as seen in the image below.

Enter caption

Vince Russo disappointed with WWE's booking of Chelsea Green

Former WWE writer Vince Russo is not happy with how the promotion has booked Piper Niven and Chelsea Green after the unlikely duo dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last December.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated that Chelsea Green has talent, but the promotion seemingly doesn't know what to do with her. The veteran criticized the company for having Green and Niven lose every week after losing the titles.

"She [Green] is a great talent, bro, a very good talent, and now, they lost the tag team title, so now we're gonna beat them every week, and I'm gonna go back to the same thing you know [...] [Kayden] Carter and [Katana] Chance are more important than Piper Niven and Chelsea Green and so I guess Candice and Indi are now?" said Russo. [From 25:55 to 26:15]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Piper Niven has not competed in a match on RAW since January 29, and it was reported that she suffered an injury. Only time will tell if the promotion has anything planned for the former Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 40.

Do you think Chelsea Green is under-utilized by the promotion?

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!