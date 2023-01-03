Create

"Maybe this could cost Roman Reigns the WWE title"- Twitter goes berserk after the Bloodline tries to hijack RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Jan 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST
The Bloodline is more dominant than ever in WWE!
WWE fans from around the world took to social media to share their thoughts on the opening segment of RAW that saw The Bloodline, Sans Roman Reigns, invade the red brand.

The villainous faction came out in the middle of the RAW intro, wreaking havoc at ringside. Solo Sikoa attacked a security guard before Kevin Owens interrupted the heel group. Sami Zayn told Owens not to open his mouth because The Bloodline was not in a good mood. He announced they were taking over "RAW" as Cena and Owens beat them on SmackDown last Friday.

Adam Pearce soon made his way out and asked the security guards to escort Reigns' faction out. Sikoa, however, attacked security, which led to the RAW locker room coming out to deal with the group.

Wrestling fans loved the chaotic segment, as many took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Embedded below are a few of the many fans' tweets:

Bloodline starts 2023 by invading RAW. Maybe this could cost Roman Reigns the WWE title. #WWERaw
That's how you start #wweraw #Bloodline https://t.co/D7cMsFGLPl
What the hell?? The Bloodline go one the rampage. Lmao. Good start to RAW. #WWERaw
This is how Adam Pearce wants the #WWERAW roster to pull up on The Bloodline 😂 https://t.co/ILrNwlQhSP
The bloodline chose violence to start 2023 #WWERAW
The Bloodline interrupted the Raw intro and theme by attacking staff at ringside, and promised a hostile takeover of the show. Everything just broke down with the entire locker room coming out and chasing the Bloodline away. CRAZY START #WWERaw
The Bloodline is hijacking #WWERaw! #WWE https://t.co/P8xpQBcXiz
The Locker Room just came out to attack the Bloodline JESUS!! #WWERAW https://t.co/0oSB0Ma0OA
The bloodline invasion is gonna lead to Adam peace stripping Roman of the WWE title I reckon. #WWERaw
THE SHOW HASN’T EVEN STARTED AND THE BLOODLINE IS ALREADY LAYING CHAOS#WWERaw https://t.co/mwO4rDMnj0
The Bloodline is back attacking everybody. Love that energy. #WWERaw
The Bloodline is taking over! 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/nUg1wOahEy
BLOODLINE VS THE LOCKER ROOM #WWERAWhttps://t.co/K3Y0V4cipr

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline had a disappointing outing on WWE SmackDown last week

Last week's edition of SmackDown was one to forget for The Bloodline. Earlier on the show, a returning Drew McIntyre confronted The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Drew cleared the ring, saving Sheamus from a brutal assault at the hands of Sikoa. The Scottish Warrior also delivered a Claymore to Jimmy Uso.

😮‍💨 https://t.co/RFPNolu8F9

Later in the night, Roman Reigns teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on Kevin Owens and John Cena in the main event. The Bloodline duo were on the losing end of their match as Kevin Owens delivered a Stunner to his former best friend to pick up the victory.

This was Reigns' first clean pinfall or submission defeat in over three years. However, it should be noted that the Tribal Chief was not the one who got pinned.

It'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has in mind for Roman Reigns leading up to WrestleMania. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could face Kevin Owens again at Royal Rumble. However, his opponent at the Showcase of Immortals has not been finalized yet.

Who do you think should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Sound off below, and let us know!

