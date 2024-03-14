"Maybe he could mentor Liv Morgan," "Philly WrestleMania" - Fans go berserk at former WWE Champion's potential return

A former WWE Champion opened up about his future in the wrestling business. The fan-favorite expressed interest in making appearances for the sports entertainment giant in 2024.

The man is none other than Rob Van Dam. The legendary wrestler is best known as an ECW Original and is also a "Paul Heyman Guy." The night before WrestleMania XL, Heyman will be inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 2024. It is a fitting location for The Wiseman as the spectacle will emanate from Philadelphia, the former home of ECW.

While Van Dam did not disclose if he will be there for the event, fans have reacted mostly favorably to The Whole F'n Show possibly making a return to the pro-wrestling juggernaut.

After Liv Morgan was arrested for possession of marijuana last year, Rob Van Dam responded to a fan on Twitter/X that he would love to smoke pot with the former SmackDown Women's Champion over WrestleMania weekend.

Rob Van Dam is unsure if WWE will bring him in for WrestleMania XL

Rob Van Dam is currently signed to rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and has wrestled for Tony Khan's company since August 2023.

On one of the episodes of his podcast 1 Of A Kind, Van Dam touched upon this particular reason playing a factor in WWE possibly canceling any appearances for him over WrestleMania weekend:

"Maybe I'd show you if I was doing a WWE tour WrestleMania weekend, but I have good reason to believe that might be canceled because of a recent appearance I might have done, with permission, for a different company. Right now, I don’t feel like I can talk too much about that." [H/T: Fightful]

In January 2024, Rob Van Dam returned to AEW and competed against Swerve Strickland in a hardcore rules match. On the February 21 episode of Dynamite, The Whole F'n Show wrestled a tag team match, teaming up with Hook and "Hangman" Adam Page in a losing effort against AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Mogul Embassy (Strickland and Brian Cage).

Would you like to see Rob Van Dam, among other "Paul Heyman Guys," at the Hall of Fame 2024? Share your thoughts!

