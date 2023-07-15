"Maybe do it after he retires" - Fans have mixed reactions to massive rumor about Roman Reigns

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to a recent report about Roman Reigns that's currently going viral on Twitter.

Reigns has dominated WWE over the past three years like very few before him. He has been holding the Universal title for more than 1000 days now and is still going strong on WWE SmackDown.

A report by the Wrestling Observer is currently making the rounds, stating that A&E is developing a documentary on Roman Reigns. The news was met with a mostly positive reaction from the WWE Universe while there were still many fans who didn't seem impressed.

Check out some of the reactions below:

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC A&E is reportedly developing a documentary on Roman Reigns 🎞️

EdmontonMan @BLoobama @WrestlingWCC I hope they bring up that he only showed up for 9 percent of his title reign

Roman Reigns has done the best work of his career as the leader of The Bloodline

Reigns formed The Bloodline shortly after turning heel at WWE SummerSlam 2020. During the peak of the stable, it consisted of Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn.

On the road to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, Paul Heyman heaped massive praise on The Bloodline. Here's an excerpt from the post:

"With this bond, we are unbeatable. With this history, we are united in the belief that we are permanent residents on the Island of Relevancy. With this love, respect and admiration for each other, we walk into WrestleMania defending the legacy of all those who paved the way for us to cherish every moment in the brightest spotlight ever earned by a faction in history. And it is with that same love, respect and admiration that we set the example for the future generations to follow and indeed surpass."

At WrestleMania 39, The Bloodline's interference led to Roman Reigns defeating Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title. Unfortunately, The Usos weren't as fortunate and they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on Night 1 of 'Mania.

Shortly after, The Usos turned on Reigns and left The Bloodline, they took the wrestling world by storm when they beat Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The highly-anticipated "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match took place at Money In The Bank 2023. Jey Uso was the one who pinned Reigns and is now eyeing his Undisputed WWE Universal title opportunity. It's almost a given that the two cousins will collide in a blockbuster singles match at SummerSlam, with Reigns' title on the line.

Reigns has had an incredible career in WWE over the past 13 years. There's a lot to be covered and A&E could certainly work on a multi-part docu-series on the rise of Reigns as one of the all-time greats.

What do you think? Are you interested in a documentary based on Roman Reigns' career?