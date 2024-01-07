"Maybe he wants one of them joining The Bloodline" - Fans react to Roman Reigns seemingly watching a female wrestling match

A recent backstage clip of Roman Reigns has taken the pro wrestling world by storm.

The Tribal Chief is hands down the biggest star in pro wrestling today. He appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown and interfered in a number one contenders Triple Threat match. After the show went off the air, Reigns was spotted seemingly watching a dark match between Bianca Belair and Chelsea Green.

Wrestling Twitter had a variety of responses to Roman Reigns paying attention to the dark bout. Check out some of the most notable fan reactions below:

Roman Reigns' thoughts on women headlining WrestleMania

By early 2019, Becky Lynch had become one of the biggest stars in the business. She was white-hot, and fans wanted her to win the big one at The Show of Shows that year.

A RAW and SmackDown Women's Title match headlined WrestleMania 35. Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey in the end to become a double Women's Champion in a history-making moment. About a week before 'Mania, Roman Reigns had a chat with ESPN, where he opened up about women headlining The Show of Shows:

“It’s huge. I mean, and this is something that the Women’s Revolution, the Women’s Evolution, it’s been just that. We’ve seen these women evolve from people who only were getting a few minutes out of a three-hour show to dominating throughout the show. And telling a three-hour story. I think it’s refreshing to be able to see these women step up, and rightfully so," he said.

The Tribal Chief highlighted how far women's wrestling had come over the years:

"They did a lot of awesome work to get to this point. And I love the fact that we highlight that. We don’t shy away from it. With everything that we do, we’re pushing these women to be as great as they can be, and they’ve answered the call every step of the way,” Reigns added. [H/T 411Mania]

Roman Reigns made his triumphant return to WWE TV mere weeks before 'Mania in 2019. He was out of action for a while due to being diagnosed with leukemia.

Upon his comeback, The Bloodline leader kicked off a feud with Drew McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania 35 and defeated him in a singles match at the event. He missed The Show of Shows in 2020 but ended up headlining the next three 'Mania events. Judging by his current standing on the main roster, Reigns is bound to headline WrestleMania 40 as well.

What do you think? Is Reigns seemingly interested in adding a female star to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

