McMahon family member's potential signing with WWE should involve storyline with Drew McIntyre, veteran suggests (Exclusive)

The potential WWE entry of a young talent has been causing quite the buzz in the pro-wrestling community. Vince Russo recently addressed the rumors, while giving his take on booking the potential debut scenario.

The talent in question is Declan McMahon. While there is no official indication of him joining the Stamford-based promotion yet, the potential move has led many veterans to comment on it. If the 19-year old does join the brand someday, Vince Russo already has a plan for his booking.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former writer stated that a storyline with Shane McMahon would make the most sense. If Shane does have one last match against a formidable heel, this could mark the starting point for Declan's WWE journey.

"Put Shane in there by himself, if he can have one last match. Put him in there obviously with somebody that he knows well, and somebody that can protect him... Let the heel injure him, and that's where the son, whether he's watching ringside, and he goes in to protect his dad, you know something like that. Maybe, it's Drew McIntyre, if he is a heel." (From 4:49 onwards)

WWE Hall of Famer believes the McMahon family member should join NXT first

Declan is clearly a young blood, and would probably require rigorous training before entering the squared circle. As such, Teddy Long believes he should work in NXT before making a main roster debut.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long stated that WWE still owned the developmental brand after the promotion's sale to Endeavor, which would make it possible for Declan to join NXT:

"I think that's not bad. I mean, like you said, not family-owned anymore (...) NXT solely still belongs to WWE, and that way, it didn't have nothing [sic] to do with it [the deal with UFC] (...) You can see what they are doing now if you watch the programming (...) They are bringing up a lot of stars from NXT to RAW and SmackDown, making their debuts."

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Declan McMahon.

Please credit Writing with Russo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.