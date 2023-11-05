McMahon family member's potential signing with WWE has prompted a comment from Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

While numerous members of Vince McMahon's family are already involved in WWE, another name may join the company in the future. The possibility of Shane McMahon's son, Declan McMahon, signing with the promotion has sparked widespread debate over the last few days. Teddy Long recently shared his views on the matter.

The former general manager of SmackDown has had quite a run in the pro wrestling business, allowing him to work closely with several members of the McMahon family. Shane's son, Declan, recently addressed joining WWE in the future, garnering a reaction from Long.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long questioned if NXT would be the best place for Declan McMahon if he decided to join the company. He also commented on how WWE still owned the developmental brand after the promotion's sale to Endeavor.

"I think that's not bad. I mean, like you said, not family-owned anymore (...) NXT solely still belongs to WWE, and that way, it didn't have nothing [sic] to do with it [the deal with UFC] (...) You can see what they are doing now if you watch the programming (...) They are bringing up a lot of stars from NXT to RAW and SmackDown, making their debuts."

Teddy Long also recalled an incident on a live WWE broadcast involving Vince McMahon

At this point, it is well known that Vince McMahon is a rather intimidating presence to be around. Long recently recalled an incident when McMahon went off-script on a live broadcast.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long was quoted as saying:

"He went off script on me with me and The Undertaker's deal when we were talking about the picture. He started talking to me about something that wasn't even written. He scared me to death. But I am on live TV so I can't stop, so he says something to me about something I did, and then I said, 'No, I work for you, sir.' And he stopped talking, and he didn't say nothing no more, and he left. Later on that night, Undertaker came to me and told me that I stumped him. He said nobody had ever stumped him." (8:59 onwards)

Vince McMahon is currently the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings after WWE's sale to Endeavor. However, he is allegedly not involved in the promotion's creative process anymore.

