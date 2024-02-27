"Me everytime she’s on the mic," "Send Becky back to NXT" - Fans react as Dominik yawns during Becky Lynch's promo

Fans are having a field day on X/Twitter over Dominik Mysterio yawning during Becky Lynch's promo on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

At Elimination Chamber: Perth, Rhea Ripley retained her Women's World Title against Nia Jax in the main event. On the same night, Becky Lynch defeated five other women inside the Elimination Chamber to win a shot at Ripley's title at WrestleMania 40.

On RAW, Lynch and Ripley came face-to-face and engaged in a war of words. At one point during Lynch's promo, Dominik Mysterio could be seen yawning. The video of Mysterio's disrespectful act quickly went viral on X/Twitter, and fans had quite a bunch of interesting reactions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio feuded with Becky Lynch's husband Seth Rollins back in the day

Dominik kicked off his in-ring WWE run four years ago at SummerSlam 2020. Back then, the Mysterio family was feuding with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. This led to a Street Fight between Dominik Mysterio and Rollins at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Rollins won the bout.

About three years later, Rollins appeared on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and shared his reaction to Dominik's heel turn. Here's what he said:

“It was wonderful to see where he was then, he was a good guy and babyface, straight white meat, ‘I’m Rey Mysterio’s kid.’ For me, I knew. I was sitting at a live event not long ago and he was getting boo’d out of the building and Hurricane Helms was sitting with me, ‘If you had told me six months ago he was going to be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ Yes. I could see this coming. He’s not built to be a babyface. He’s Rey Mysterio’s kid. People think he’s getting handed everything being Rey’s kid. It’s so easy to want to hate nepotistic jerks. It’s so easy to hate people digging off the family name. They’re going to love him at first, but eventually, it’s all going to come back around." [H/T Fightful]

The young gun lost to his father, Rey Mysterio, at last year's WrestleMania. The Mysterio family's feud was a massive attraction heading into WrestleMania 39. He isn't involved in a major program on the road to WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Dirty Dom at this year's 'Mania.

What did you think of Mysterio's disrespectful gesture towards Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below!