"Mediocre midcarder," "Triple H signing more jobbers than Tony Khan" - WWE Universe reacts to a recent report on former champion

WWE Superstars are gearing up for a massive week, which starts in the coming week to kick off the new year. Recently, fans reacted to a new report on the popular star and questioned the company's decision behind the signing and booking of the star.

Earlier this year, WWE started utilizing stars who barely got any time to wrestle on weekly television. One such star was Zelina Vega, who joined the Latino World Order and was featured weekly following her title match against Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash 2023.

However, Vega was often booked on the losing end and spent her time managing the members of the faction. Recently, it was reported that she signed a multi-year deal with the promotion. Some fans weren't thrilled at the news and gave their opinion of the star's current run.

The nature of the deal was not revealed, but WWE recently signed several wrestlers, such as Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. It will be interesting to see what the management does with Vega in the coming year.

Zelina Vega recalls when Triple H asked her to become a manager on WWE NXT

In 2017, Zelina Vega signed with the company and worked for the then-Black and Gold promotion before making her way to the main roster. After competing in a few mixed tag team matches, she was featured as a singles wrestler when she ended her association with Andrade.

However, she wanted to wrestle right after she made it to the promotion, but Triple H had other ideas for her. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, Vega revealed how Hunter wanted to use her promo skills by teaming her up with Andrade on the developmental brand:

"People like me had to suffer for it and loved it, every minute of it. I loved suffering every minute of it because it brought me to now. And again, I should say this. I didn't train to be a manager. That was something that Triple H just said, 'Hey I think this is something that's gonna work. With your attitude and his wrestling.' That's it."

Vega has received title opportunities against Rhea Ripley and Asuka. She also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Carmella after winning the Queen's Crown tournament in 2021.

What are your thoughts on Zelina Vega? Sound off in the comments section below.