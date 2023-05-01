Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) "is the most overrated wrestler of all time", claims former WWE Champion

Despite having carved out a legendary career for herself, former WWE star Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks) has been criticized by Hall of Famer Sycho Sid.

Mercedes Moné was seen amongst fans as one of the biggest stars in the company. However, she shockingly left World Wrestling Entertainment last year after she and Naomi walked out due to their dissatisfaction with the company's creative.

Although the former Women's Tag Team Champion has had many great moments in the ring, Sycho Sid recently took aim at Mercedes Moné on social media, stating that she "is the most overrated wrestler of all time."

Since leaving the company last year, Mercedes Moné has been performing in the land of the rising sun as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling. Her reign as the IWGP Women's Champion recently came to an end after she lost her belt to Mayu Iwatani.

Former WWE star praises Mercedes Moné

Having left WWE, the 31-year-old is looking to make a name for herself away from the company that put her on the map.

For the majority of 2023, Moné has been stealing the show in Japan, and recently her close friend and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (a.k.a Dean Muhtadi) lauded the many achievements of Mercedes in a recent Instagram post.

"So incredibly proud of my friend @themercedesvarnado for her work in Japan and her IWGP Title match at #Stardom. @gracietracy and I fly all the way to Japan just to see it. She absolutely crushed it and owned the crowd...," he said.

During her decade-long career in World Wrestling Entertainment, Mercedes Moné captured both the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Women’s Championship, as well as the division’s tag titles and even main evented WrestleMania.

