Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shares cryptic tease ahead of WWE SmackDown

Mercedes Moné is currently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In the last decade, she wrestled for WWE and is still best known for her time there. The woman formerly known as Sasha Banks, has now dropped a cryptic tease on social media.

The word on the rumor mill is that Moné could return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point down the line. An ongoing storyline brewing on Friday nights is that of her former tag team partner Bayley's imminent fall as the leader of Damage CTRL.

This has sparked massive intrigue among wrestling fans, who wonder if The Role Model will ultimately turn babyface and go against her stablemates IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai. Another angle that is being speculated is the return of Mercedes Moné, who will make a comeback to support her friend, both on and off-screen.

"Friday," Mercedes Moné wrote on Instagram.

Mercedes Moné's Instagram story

Bayley and Sasha Banks were the inaugural WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Damage CTRL leader also shared a cryptic tease a few days ago. The duo's rivalry is a notable one too, and is cited by many as one of the best women's feuds of the last few years.

Bayley wants Sasha Banks back in WWE

Speaking to Ariel Helwani earlier this year on BT Sport, Bayley revealed that though she was there for her friend's debut at New Japan Pro-Wrestling and is happy for her, she hopes that Mercedes returns to her previous stomping grounds.

Bayley and Mercedes were also travel partners. They spent a lot of time together, and the former believes that the NJPW star will be back for her:

"I'll say yes. Because I mean, this is her home. This is her dream, and I love to see what she's doing and what she's going to be doing over the next few months. She's going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. By her heart, I mean me, so she needs to come back to me, you know? I need her, I need my travel partner, but I'm gonna say yes like I'll never give up hope that she'll come back," said Bayley. [H/T: Fightful]

The two also competed against one another in a 30-minute Ironwoman match eight years ago, which marked the first-ever women's pay-per-view main event in WWE history.

Will we see Mercedes Moné (or as Sasha Banks) in WWE again? Sound off in the comments section below!

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here