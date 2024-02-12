Mercedes Moné photographed with top Bloodline member, WWE Hall of Famer, and other superstars amid recent rumors

Mercedes Moné was in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII, where she was seen alongside Jimmy Uso, Rey Mysterio, and other prominent WWE stars.

Jimmy is currently a member of The Bloodline. He was in attendance for the Super Bowl on Sunday with his wife Naomi, who recently returned to WWE. Bayley, Titus O'Neil, Mojo Rawley, and Mysterio were among the many celebrities at Allegiant Stadium.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Moné shared a group photo with the aforementioned superstars. She is rumored to make her return to the ring under the AEW banner in March 2024.

Check out a screengrab of Moné's Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

Booker T discussed Mercedes Moné seemingly choosing AEW over WWE

Mercedes Moné is reportedly set to make her AEW debut at the upcoming Big Business edition of Dynamite in Boston.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Moné's rumored decision to choose AEW over WWE. The pro wrestling legend said he understood The Boss' decision, as Tony Khan might have offered her a more lucrative contract:

"Mone is about getting that paper, baby. You know, you saw the dollar signs, right? At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about. If Mone couldn’t make a deal with WWE and the door’s there at AEW, I mean, why not do it? I mean, that’s - how many times have I seen it, man? How many times have I said? I mean, 1,000 times more. When we talked, we were talking about Mone going to Japan, right? And that’s what Mone was going to be. That’s where she was gonna be. And how many times have I said it, da**it? If you don’t have to work in Japan, you ain’t gonna work there. If you could work right here at home, you gonna do it."

Expand Tweet

After leaving WWE, Moné competed under World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also won the IWGP Women's Championship before losing the title to Mayu Iwatani.

What are your thoughts on Mercedes Moné seemingly choosing AEW over WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE