Mercedes Mone set to appear at special non-wrestling event during WrestleMania weekend

Mercedes Mone is set to appear for a meet and greet for The Mandalorian during WrestleMania weekend.

After dominating the squared circle for years, Mercedes Mone made her acting debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian, where she played the role of Koska Reeves - a Mandalorian warrior who is part of the group led by Bo-Katan Kryze.

She appeared in two episodes where she helped Din Djarin in his quest to reunite Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) with a Jedi. She also showed off her impressive fighting skills in her appearances.

It appears that the cast of The Mandalorian will be having a special meet and greet during WrestleMania weekend. It looks like the current IWGP Women's Champion will also be attending the event.

"Next weekend," she tweeted.

Tony Khan recently hinted at Mercedes Mone debuting in AEW

Ever since her debut in NJPW, rumors have speculated that Mercedes could be AEW-bound in the future.

Although Mercedes hasn't confirmed the possibility of going to AEW, with Forbidden Door around the corner, AEW boss Tony Khan has hinted that Mercedes could debut at the event.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez from Bet Las Vegas, Tony Khan expressed his excitement about the upcoming Forbidden Door and was even pleased that Mone brought it up.

"I'm glad she brought up Forbidden Door, as it's going to be an exciting event. Certainly the shadow of Mercedes is looming large in NJPW right now. When AEW and NJPW clash at Forbidden Door, it will be very interesting to see what happens. She's certainly one of their top stars and it makes for a very interesting situation going into Forbidden Door," Khan said. [H/T - Wrestle Talk]

Forbidden Door seems like the perfect opportunity for Mercedes Mone to debut in AEW. We will have to wait and see whether that happens in the first place.

What did you make of Mercedes' acting in The Mandalorian? Sound off in the comments section below.

