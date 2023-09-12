Michael Cole is called out by WWE fans after embarrassing botch this week on RAW

Michael Cole is one of the most senior members of WWE's current roster. He joined the company in the 1990s and climbed up to his current position.

Despite having experience on his side, Michael Cole often makes mistakes with superstar names or even some words because of the high-pressure situation of his role on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

He was part of the show again this week on RAW. When The Judgment Day was making its way out to the ring, Cole accidentally called them "The Judgment Gay," which has led to some hilarious reactions online.

The team of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio represented the group at the time of the botch.

The WWE Universe picks up on everything throughout RAW. Even though Cole immediately corrected himself, there have been some humorous reactions.

Most of the reactions were to note that it was a hilarious Freudian slip rather than anyone being offended by the botch, which is the main thing that the promotion will be keeping an eye on.

WWE will be under different management following this week's RAW

Michael Cole has been answering to the same people for more than two decades, but following his latest botch, he could be speaking to the company's new owners instead.

It has been reported throughout the day that tonight's episode of RAW will be the final under the majority ownership of Vince McMahon since the Endeavor deal is expected to be finalized tomorrow.

It's unclear if there will be many on-screen changes when the company officially changes hands, but the changes will likely take place off-screen, with Endeavor already showing that they don't mess with the work of Dana White in UFC.

It is a massive change for many backstage in WWE. Despite McMahon seemingly not being backstage for several months, he has always been the main power figure in the company and the name that is synonymous with the wrestling business, so today does mark a huge change.

There are also rumors that when the deal is finalized, there could be mass on and off-screen budget cuts, which many members of the roster appear to be already dreading.

