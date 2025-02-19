Michael Cole reveals things he did in WWE recently that would've never happened under Vince McMahon

Ever since Triple H took over WWE Creative, Michael Cole seems to be happier and free on commentary. The longtime play-by-play commentator shared that some of the things he recently did on television would never have happened if Vince McMahon had been still in charge.

Cole began his WWE career in 1997 as a backstage interviewer before starting his full-time commentating job two years later. He took over from Jim Ross as the voice of the company in 2008 after switching from SmackDown to RAW.

There was a lot of hate towards Cole back then, but the WWE Universe has started respecting what he does for the company in the past few years. He has also been more comfortable since Triple H and Nick Khan took over.

Speaking on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Cole was happy to be doing a lot of things that would not have been allowed if Vince McMahon still owned WWE. Cole mentioned his recent crowd-surfing stunt, yeeting with Pat McAfee, and dapping up guests as some of the stuff that would have never happened.

"The crowd-surfing thing was wild. This would have never happened under Vince McMahon. Michael Cole yeeting on a table would never happen. Trying to dap up rappers would have never happened under Vince McMahon," Cole said. [From 22:41 - 22:55]

Michael Cole also revealed during his appearance that he signed a new deal with the company that would keep him for years to come.

Michael Cole debunks the notion that Vince McMahon was always yelling in his ear

One of the most popular things about Michael Cole was how Vince McMahon was always in his ear and yelling at him during the broadcast. However, Cole debunked the notion by explaining that it was normal for McMahon to yell at him based on the relationship they had over the years.

"He would say anything like give me great advice or call me a f*cking moron. I mean, just whatever mood he was in and whatever I did, most of it was constructive criticism. It really was. I mean there were days where Vince would just be Vince, but I think this whole Vince screamed at Michael Cole for 25 years thing is overblown. I mean there are moments, but it's going to happen in a relationship for that long," Cole said. [From 31:33 - 32:00 in the video above]

Despite everything that has happened in McMahon's personal life, Cole was still thankful to the former WWE President. He also said that he would never disparage McMahon professionally and is indebted to him.

