"Might be the best main event we've had in years" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' and Cody Rhodes' confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the latest edition of SmackDown. The WWE Universe took to social media to react to the segment.
The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match and is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The two stars finally came face-to-face on the blue brand this week.
The Bloodline opened the show, and after Roman Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him, Cody Rhodes' music hit and out he came. He questioned why Reigns needed his cousins and his special counsel Paul Heyman.
During the segment, The Head of the Table asked Cody if he's ever held or challenged for one of his titles. He then impersonated Dusty Rhodes. In the end, Cody Rhodes told Roman "may the better man win," and they shook hands before leaving the ring.
The confrontation between the duo got wrestling fans talking, and some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. You can check out the tweets below:
Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since WrestleMania 38 last year. Cody needs to win the title to finish his story. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.
