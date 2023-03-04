"Might be the best main event we've had in years" - Fans react to Roman Reigns' and Cody Rhodes' confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes confronted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on the latest edition of SmackDown. The WWE Universe took to social media to react to the segment.

The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble match and is set to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The two stars finally came face-to-face on the blue brand this week.

The Bloodline opened the show, and after Roman Reigns told the crowd to acknowledge him, Cody Rhodes' music hit and out he came. He questioned why Reigns needed his cousins and his special counsel Paul Heyman.

During the segment, The Head of the Table asked Cody if he's ever held or challenged for one of his titles. He then impersonated Dusty Rhodes. In the end, Cody Rhodes told Roman "may the better man win," and they shook hands before leaving the ring.

The confrontation between the duo got wrestling fans talking, and some of them took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter. You can check out the tweets below:

James Hampton @HammerHampton50

Cody vs Roman is gonna be insane! Might be the best main event we've had in years And you all wanted Sami Zayn in the #wrestlemania main eventCody vs Roman is gonna be insane! Might be the best main event we've had in years #smackdown And you all wanted Sami Zayn in the #wrestlemania main event 😂Cody vs Roman is gonna be insane! Might be the best main event we've had in years #smackdown

Satta @SattaLaFleur Roman and Cody will bring out the best in each other. I’m excited for Mania. That’s how you open #Smackdown Roman and Cody will bring out the best in each other. I’m excited for Mania. That’s how you open #Smackdown

Corey Brennan Of Bodyslam.net @CoreyBrennanBS



#SmackDown Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are on another level. Two absolute superstars dragging the emotion into it without resulting to cheap mockery. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are on another level. Two absolute superstars dragging the emotion into it without resulting to cheap mockery. #SmackDown

chey ⚡️ @womenswrestli17 i must say that the one thing cody rhodes is always going to make us feel through his promos is nothing but chills. twitter.com/brandnewdrip/s… i must say that the one thing cody rhodes is always going to make us feel through his promos is nothing but chills. twitter.com/brandnewdrip/s…

iBeast @ibeastIess After this segment with Cody, I want Roman Reigns to retain by that much more now. HE must retain. He HAS to retain. HE must still hold those belts because they belong no where else but around HIM. After this segment with Cody, I want Roman Reigns to retain by that much more now. HE must retain. He HAS to retain. HE must still hold those belts because they belong no where else but around HIM.

Camp nou_Goddess 👸 @MellyBwalya That dusty Rhodes impression by Roman reigns !!! That man is the goat . Heel reigns is the best to happen to WWE #smackdown That dusty Rhodes impression by Roman reigns !!! That man is the goat . Heel reigns is the best to happen to WWE #smackdown https://t.co/nycrEJjU6Z

𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ @TheEnduringIcon



#SmackDown I can't wait to see more of this build. They left me wanting more I can't wait to see more of this build. They left me wanting more#SmackDown

Aaron Hariz👑🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇲🇾 @bigboihariz frame it. 10 years ago this would’ve been a mid card match on a random raw. crazy how time flies. #SmackDown frame it. 10 years ago this would’ve been a mid card match on a random raw. crazy how time flies. #SmackDown https://t.co/vkTbJVsvb4

Doug @DSinger89 That was a strong segment between two phenomenal wrestlers. Interested to see where they go next week. I would like less Dusty Rhodes mentions tho. #Smackdown That was a strong segment between two phenomenal wrestlers. Interested to see where they go next week. I would like less Dusty Rhodes mentions tho. #Smackdown

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since WrestleMania 38 last year. Cody needs to win the title to finish his story. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

Who do you think will emerge victorious at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below!

