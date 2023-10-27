"Might end The Bloodline", "CM Punk's heavy" - Fans grow impatient over 'secret' WWE signings yet to appear on-screen

The wrestling world is getting all worked up with a 'secret' signing of the WWE team who has yet to appear on-screen, speculating they might put an end to The Bloodline or align with CM Punk upon his rumored return.

The team in question is The Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam), a dominant force in NXT who won the tag team championships once. During their time on the main roster, they also won the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The pair simultaneously served as Seth Rollins' enforcers. However, The Authors of Pain's contracts were terminated in September 2020. According to reports, the former RAW Tag Team Champions were discreetly re-signed by WWE at the end of 2022, but the organization still has no plans for Akam and Rezar.

Recently, the Pro Wrestling Finesse's Twitter handle asked fans what's going on with The Authors of Pain, given that they have reportedly been signed with the Stamford-based promotion for a while.

The wrestling fans restlessly took to social media to share their speculation and predictions about Akam's and Rezar's status in WWE.

Check out some fan reactions below:

One fan suggested the AOP is waiting for the right storyline to end, which would lead to Rezar and Akam putting an end to Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction.

Some fans noted they would join forces with CM Punk upon his reported return and jokingly mentioned forming a new Shield stable with The Best in the World.

However, a user said that Akam and Rezar would come as a backup to Roman Reigns when his group members potentially turn their backs on him.

Some fans predicted that the former RAW Tag Team Champions are training at Performance Center like Randy Orton or they should return to take out Judgment Day or the New Day.

Vince Russo on why The Author of Pain's show failed after their WWE release

The former RAW Tag Team Champion, after their departure from the Stamford-based promotion, attempted to launch the Wrestling Entertainment Series promotion, but it went south.

WES was forced to cancel its maiden event at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and attempted to blame the cancellation on the performers.

The former WWE writer on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo said that the wrestlers often show up for their bookings on the show, so there must have been a different reason for the issue.

"You got to tell the truth. And I mean if they're throwing talent under the bus and it's not true, which let's face it, bro. The one thing about talent I don't know, Nia Jax, I don't know Braun [Strowman]. But bro, they're gonna take a booking. They're professionals," Vince Russo said.

Only time will tell if The Authors of Pain will make their on-screen television appearance in the future to take out The Bloodline or join forces with them.

