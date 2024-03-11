"Mind games on Roman," "That man is gonna betray Cody" - Fans speculate after major tease on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes confronted The Bloodline during the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown.

The duo accepted The Rock's challenge, and the tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against The Bloodline duo of Roman Reigns and The Rock was made official for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

However, an interesting change was noticed during the show. The American Nightmare and The Visionary made their entrance through the crowd, which was notably reminiscent of how Reigns and Rollins used to make their entrance during their Shield days.

Many fans have since speculated whether there was a subtle hint behind this entrance choice. Some believe it could be a strategic move to play mind games with The Tribal Chief, a tactic Rollins had employed in their previous encounter at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

On the flip side, some fans anticipate a major twist, suggesting that Rollins' entrance with Rhodes could potentially be a hint at a betrayal in the future. Drawing parallels to Rollins' past betrayal of his Shield brothers, there's speculation that history might repeat itself this time with The American Nightmare.

Check out the reactions below:

Fan reactions to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' entrance on WWE SmackDown

The upcoming tag match has been billed by WWE as the biggest tag match in WrestleMania history, carrying substantial stakes. A victory for Rhodes and Rollins would ensure that the Night 2 main event featuring Rhodes against Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship remains free from any Bloodline involvement.

On the contrary, if they don't secure the win, Cody would face the challenge of finishing his story with the constraints of Bloodline rules in effect.

Rollins, too, will be in action on Night 2 of 'Mania as he defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre.

