"More broken dreams" - WWE Universe believes there could be a major swerve planned for Drew McIntyre

Former world champion Drew McIntyre could be involved in a big swerve at WrestleMania, according to some WWE fans online.

McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. He's looking to finally win a major title in front of a live crowd, but some members of the WWE Universe believe that Damian Priest could be cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to steal the opportunity from The Scottish Warrior.

@iaming on Instagram floated the idea of McIntyre getting his moment by beating Rollins at WrestleMania only for Priest to ruin it by becoming the World Heavyweight Champion using his briefcase.

"Drew is really gonna be there winning the big one in front of a crowd just have some more broken dreams," the account wrote.

Some fans seemingly agreed with the idea of Damian Priest cashing in on Drew McIntyre, who has been on a savage streak as a top heel on WWE RAW. If this indeed happens, it will be interesting to see if Priest gets cheered or McIntyre becomes a babyface again.

Here are some of the comments who liked the idea of Priest becoming the World Heavyweight Champion:

Oher members of the WWE Universe have different ideas about Drew McIntyre and the Money in the Bank briefcase:

Could a different swerve happen at WrestleMania 40?

Drew McIntyre breaks his silence regarding his heel turn

Drew McIntyre's current character might be the best of his career, and he's comfortable at being the bad guy. The former WWE Champion finally discussed his heel turn and credits being authentic as the reason why he's been so successful at the moment.

"Trying to be myself, trying to be logical, trying to have fun and trying to create compelling TV. ... And it's cool that people responded so positively. Like I said, there was more truth in McIntyre from 2019 to 2023 than I had ever in WWE, but now it's 100 percent me," McIntyre said on the 'Masked Man' show. [H/T SEScoops]

The Scottish Warrior also credited his friend for helping him with his online posts about Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and CM Punk. He even pointed out his British humor as another reason for his current character's success.