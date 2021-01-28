Multiple major Royal Rumble surprise entrants teased by WWE on BT Sport's Twitter account

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is merely a few days away now and speculations have started doing rounds among the WWE Universe as to who could show up at the pay-per-view this year. Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting and anticipated shows of the year, and one of the biggest reasons for that is the surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble matches.

The Twitter handle of WWE on BT Sport has shared the following poster for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view. The poster teases several major names as possible surprise entrant for both the men's and women's Royal Rumble match this year.

The Rumble is all about big returns and big debuts



Who will be next? #RoyalRumble

At the very center of the poster are four items which seem to be a tease for four potential major surprise entrant for the matches. Three of these items can be identified as former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's kilt, former WWE Champion CM Punk's gloves, and former Universal and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's gloves.

The fourth one is an interesting tease as it appears to be a switchblade, teasing the appearance of NJPW wrestler Jay White, who is also known as Switchblade. Other than these items, the poster also includes WWE Hall of Famer Booker T who has been vocal about his desire to come back for one more match, and former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam.

Announced entrants for the 2021 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches (so far)

The announced entrants for the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match so far are -

Daniel Bryan

Bobby Lashley

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Otis

The Miz

Jey Uso

Cesaro

Jeff Hardy

Sami Zayn

Dolph Ziggler

Shinsuke Nakamura

Big E

John Morrison

Sheamus

Mustafa Ali

Edge

Confirmed participants in the Royal Rumble matches!

The announced entrants for the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match so far are -

Nia Jax

Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair

Bayley

Mandy Rose

Dana Brooke

Peyton Royce

Alexa Bliss

Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan

Ruby Riott

Tamina

Who are you rooting for to win the 2021 men's and women's Royal Rumble matches? Comment down and let us know your predictions.