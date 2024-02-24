MVP reacts to hilarious claim from R-Truth

Montel Vontavious Porter, more famously known as MVP, recently reacted to a hilarious clip from R-Truth.

WWE's Elimination Chamber: Perth is on Saturday in Australia, and most superstars are down under for the event. But in classic fashion, R-Truth mistakenly flew to Austria.

The self-proclaimed Judgment Day member took to social media to ask where everyone was:

"I'm here in Austria," Truth said. "Where's everybody at? I don't see nobody. I've been to the hotels, the arena's empty. Should I just go back home? (Fake Australian accent) 'Hey, good mate. Back to the aerial port. Oy!'"

MVP found the clip hilarious and shared it on his official Instagram account. It was another humorous bit from Truth, who is probably the hottest comedy act in wrestling at the moment.

R-Truth was probably looking to support The Judgment Day, who have a big night ahead at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Rhea Ripley will also defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in what might be her toughest one-on-one match during her reign. If Ripley retains her title, she is set to face the winner of the women's Elimination Chamber match at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

WWE Hall of Famer says it's time to give credit to R-Truth

Road Dogg and R-Truth were a former tag team when the latter was still known as K-Kwik. Truth recently name-dropped Road Dogg on WWE RAW for the hardcore wrestling fans who understood the reference.

The 52-year-old superstar has been on a roll since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames. He's involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day that has been comedy gold. He's trying to join the group at the expense of JD McDonagh, but he's also been beaten up for it.

Nevertheless, Truth has been widely entertaining, with one fan calling on the WWE Universe to give him the credit he deserves. Road Dogg shared the fan's tweet and urged his followers to give the RAW Superstar his well-deserved flowers.

It's unclear whether Truth will be involved in any potential fallout with The Judgment Day after the events of Elimination Chamber: Perth. However, if he continues trying to cozy up to the group, it's clear that drama lies ahead for the former 24/7 Champion.

