“My GOAT is smart enough to realize he don't want none of this smoke” - Fans troll the idea of John Cena returning to dethrone current champion

Fans have hilariously reacted to the idea of WWE legend John Cena returning to dethrone a dominant champion.

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship, Gunther has looked unstoppable. He has beaten everyone in his path and put on banger after banger in his quest for glory.

Currently, Gunther has held the title for 434 days, making him the second longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. The Honky Tonk Man holds the record for the longest reign with the title at 454 days, meaning that The Ring General is just 21 days away from breaking the record.

Even though Chad Gable is next in line to challenge Gunther, the odds of him overcoming the sheer dominance of the Austrian brute seem unlikely. Throughout this reign, Gunther has faced the best competition that WWE has to offer, except for one man - John Cena.

Cena has never crossed paths with Gunther before. Interestingly enough, the Intercontinental Championship is the one title that is preventing Cena from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE since he has never won it. Recently, Cena posted a photo of Gunther with the Intercontinental title on his Instagram page, which got fans thinking about the possibility of a match between the two.

Fans were quick to mock the idea of John Cena ending Gunther's reign to achieve a career milestone.

Check out some of the reactions below:

One fan believed that since Cena lost to Austin Theory, he doesn't stand a chance against The Ring General.

Matt Cardona wants to induct John Cena into the WWE Hall of Fame

John Cena has had a storybook career in WWE. He rose from the midcard to become one of the greatest WWE Champions in history. For many years, he was the face that ran the place.

Given all his accomplishments, there is no doubt that Cena will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day. It is only a matter of time. When the question regarding who should induct him was asked on social media, Matt Cardona expressed interest in being the one to honor the 16-time world champion.

"Me," wrote Matt Cardona.

Check out the tweet here:

Cena and Cardona were once rivals in WWE who competed against each other a couple of times. Hence, it would be interesting to see Cardona induct Cena into the Hall of Fame.

Do you want to see John Cena challenge Gunther for the IC title? Sound off in the comments section.