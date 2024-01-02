"My heart is so full," "So iconic" - WWE fans react to Bianca Belair's heartwarming New Year's message

WWE fans have reacted to a heartwarming New Year's message from Bianca Belair today.

The EST is currently on SmackDown and is involved in a rivalry with Damage CTRL. IYO SKY won the Women's Money in the Bank match in July 2023 and waited for the perfect time to cash in.

The Genius of the Sky cashed in after Belair won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The EST had just defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple threat match and was exhausted. SKY capitalized on the weakened champion and connected with a Moonsault to capture the title.

Belair took to Instagram to share a heartwarming New Year's message to the wrestling fans. She shared several photographs of her celebrating the New Year with Montez Ford and a heartwarming message about her husband.

"Happy New Year! 2024. Ended & Starting the Year with my homie, my lover, my friend. On Repeat. #HappyNewYear #ESTofWWE," she wrote.

WWE fans reacted to Belair's message, and most wished the happy couple well in 2024. Some fans added that the power couple was their favorite in wrestling, as seen in the image below.

Fans react to Belair's New Year's post on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley claims Bianca Belair is the second-best female WWE Superstar

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently named Bianca Belair as the second-best female superstar in history.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Rhea Ripley was asked to name the best women's wrestler ever. After being informed that she could not select herself, Rhea Ripley picked Bianca Belair.

"Oh, I had my title ready [to hold up] and everything," Ripley replied, realizing she could not name herself. "It's a tough one because Rhea Ripley's just the top, because Mami's always on top, so who would be below Mami? I'm gonna go with Bianca Belair." [From 0:39 – 0:56]

You can check out the full video below:

Bianca Belair remains one of the most popular superstars on the roster and should be considered one of the favorites to win this year's Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for Belair on the road to WrestleMania 40.

