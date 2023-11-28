"My pop will be twice as loud" - Former Intercontinental Champion fires shots at CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk made a monumental return to WWE when he appeared in Chicago at Survivor Series 2023. The landscape of professional wrestling changed with the return of The Second City Saint. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion fired shots at Punk's return to the promotion in his hometown.

In August 2023, CM Punk had his last match as the real AEW World Champion against Samoa Joe at All In. Unfortunately, Punk's time with the Jacksonville promotion ran out after he had another backstage altercation with another wrestler, which ended his run with Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling.

Over the past week, several names returned to the company, including Randy Orton and R-Truth at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, CM Punk also returned to the promotion in his hometown. Recently, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback shared his thoughts on Punk's return and fired shots at his return. Check it out:

"When I return to wrestling my pop will be twice as loud as Fragile Phil’s and it won’t need to be in my hometown to surpass it! #Hungry"

Expand Tweet

Ryback revealed how CM Punk almost got him fired from WWE

In 2012, Ryback was widely over as a babyface with an undefeated streak on Monday Night RAW. He earned a championship match against CM Punk for the WWE title. Unfortunately, he lost the match after Brad Maddox interfered, costing him the title and undefeated streak.

The Second City Saint and The Big Guy worked together in WWE. However, the two had issues behind the scenes, which Ryback revealed on his social media throughout the years.

On his YouTube channel, Ryback recalled when Punk and Paul Heyman complained to Vince McMahon, which almost led to The Big Guy getting fired from WWE. Check it out:

"He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him... We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

CM Punk recently appeared on WWE RAW and cut a promo to end the show.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.